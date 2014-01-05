Here's An Incredible Picture Of Sun Shining Through The Windows Of A Building After It Caught Fire

Much of the country is experiencing record-low temperatures following a big winter storm. It’s so cold that a building that caught fire in Plattmouth, Neb. on Jan. 3, became encased in ice after the water sprayed on it by firefighters froze. An AP photographer captured an amazing picture of sunlight shining through the windows of the building. (via @MeredithFrost)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.