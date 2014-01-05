Here's An Incredible Picture Of Sun Shining Through The Windows Of A Building After It Caught Fire

Dina Spector

Much of the country is experiencing record-low temperatures following a big winter storm. It’s so cold that a building that caught fire in Plattmouth, Neb. on Jan. 3, became encased in ice after the water sprayed on it by firefighters froze. An AP photographer captured an amazing picture of sunlight shining through the windows of the building. (via @MeredithFrost)

Winter weather NebraskaAP Photo/Nati Harnik

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

science-us