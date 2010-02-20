Sun-Sentinel Guy's $1 Million Idea Gets Him A Huge Bonus

Million dollar ideas do exist.



Just ask Bob Simons, a production maintenance manager at the Sun Sentinel.

According to a Tribune Communications release sent to Poynter.org, Simons received the “largest spot bonuses in Tribune’s history — $25,000 and a 7-day cruise to the Caribbean,” for his idea to use an alternative supplier company.

Sounds simple, but Simons’ suggestion supposedly saved the paper more than $1 million.

The supplier Simons recommended then went on to work with the LA Times, saving the Tribune even more money.

The publisher, which declared bankruptcy in December 2008, expects to hand out more “spot bonuses” in upcoming months, as it looks for new ways to become profitable.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.