Rupert Murdoch's First Edition Of The Sun On Sunday Sells 3 Million Copies

Photo: Getty / Handout

Rupert Murdoch’s Sunday edition of his biggest British paper, The Sun, has sold over 3 million copies in its first week, the Guardian reports.Murdoch tweeted the news yesterday, which appears to have been confirmed today.



For reference, the biggest rival to Murdoch’s paper, The Sunday Mirror, is down to 1.3 million (a drop from 1.75 million). The paper that the Sun on Sunday in many ways replaces, the News of the World, was selling 2.66 million copies a week before it was folded due to controversy over phone hacking.

Murdoch’s decision to launch the Sunday edition of the Sun seemed to be a move to placate workers angry over his handling of police investigations into the paper.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.