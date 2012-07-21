This App Will Make The Weather Look Beautiful On Your iPhone Or iPad

Apple’s weather app is fine for the basics, but it isn’t necessarily beautiful or groundbreaking.



We discovered this new web app called Sun today via 9-to-5Mac.

The app is extremely simple, easy to use, and best of all it takes advantage os some unique gestures.

Although it’s a web app, Sun will only work on iPhones and iPads.

Check out our screenshot tour of Sun below.

