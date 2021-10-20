Sun Country is adding 7 new nonstop routes from its Minneapolis base in its latest network expansion – see the full list

Sun Country Airlines announced seven new routes from its Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport base.

The airline is targeting spring and summer vacation destinations in its latest network expansion.

Sun Country is extending its current flight schedule into early September 2022, offering over 70 destination options.

Sun Country announced seven new routes from Minneapolis on Tuesday, expanding its network to over 100 routes to 80 cities across the US, Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean. The carrier is targeting spring and summer destinations across in its latest expansion, with routes set to start in April.

“We’re excited to offer travelers affordable access to exciting new destinations including some of the most beautiful coastal towns on the East Coast, the Great Lakes, and Canada,” said Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney. “We look forward to welcoming guests onboard to enjoy our many amenities like free inflight entertainment, complimentary nonalcoholic beverage service, and comfortable reclining seats with in-seat power on their way to their next great vacation.”

The airline also announced it will be continuing nonstop service from Minneapolis to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, Asheville Regional Airport, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, and General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Sun Country has also extended its flight schedule through early September 2022, offering over 70 destinations for customers to choose from.

Sun Country is an ultra-low-cost carrier and, unlike Spirit and Frontier, offers onboard amenities like free soda, tea, and coffee, complimentary movies streamed to personal devices and reclining seats. The carrier prides itself on its flexible business model that expands its services beyond just commercial operations, including charter business and a cargo partnership with Amazon.

Sun Country signed a deal to transport cargo under the Amazon Air brand just months before COVID-19 devastated the airline industry. The airline has a dedicated cargo fleet made up of Boeing 737-800 freighters, which is rare for US carriers. Alaska Airlines is the only other carrier in the country to have a separate fleet of cargo planes.

The Minnesota-based airline started flying on behalf of Amazon in May 2020, and the operation helped it stay afloat during the pandemic. However, with increased passenger demand, combined with the company’s charter and cargo businesses, Sun Country is ready to continue its commercial expansion.

Here is a closer look at Sun Country’s seven new routes.

Between Minneapolis and Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina f11photo/Shutterstock

Sun Country will begin twice-weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays from Minneapolis to Charleston on April 7, 2022. Fares will start at $US89 ($AU119) one-way. The airline will face no competition on this route.

Between Minneapolis and Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Sun Country will begin twice-weekly service on Fridays and Mondays from Minneapolis to Jacksonville on April 8, 2022. Fares will start at $US69 ($AU92) one-way. The airline will compete with Delta Air Lines on this route.

Between Minneapolis and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Ken Redding/Getty Images

Sun Country will begin twice-weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays from Minneapolis to Pittsburgh on June 2, 2022. Fares will start at $US69 ($AU92) one-way. Delta Air Lines will be the only competitor.

Between Minneapolis and Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios

Sun Country will begin twice-weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays from Minneapolis to Spokane on June 9, 2022. Fares will start at $US79 ($AU106) one-way. The carrier will face competition from Delta Air Lines.

Between Minneapolis and Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Shutterstock.com

Sun Country will begin twice-weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays from Minneapolis to Buffalo on June 9, 2022. Fares will start at $US69 ($AU92) one-way. The airline will compete with Delta on this route.

Between Minneapolis and Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada mffoto/Shutterstock

Sun Country will begin twice-weekly service on Wednesdays and Saturdays from Minneapolis to Vancouver on June 15, 2022. Fares will start at $US99 ($AU132) one-way. Delta will be the only competitor.

Between Minneapolis and Burlington, Vermont

Burlington, Vermont Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Sun Country will begin twice-weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays from Minneapolis to Burlington on June 16, 2022. Fares will start at $US89 ($AU119) one-way. The airline will be the route’s only operator.