Sun CEO's Lame Twitter Haiku Is Precisely Why He Had To Sell To Oracle

As everyone noticed today, Sun CEO Jonathan Schwartz tweeted his resignation, in the form of a cute haiku.

“Today’s my last day at Sun. I’ll miss it. Seems only fitting to end on a #haiku. Financial crisis/Stalled too many customers/CEO no more”

The lame part here is that Jon shouldn’t be blaming the financial crisis for his sale to Oracle. He should be blaming himself (and his predecessor, Scott McNealy).

Sun started its fall way before the financial crisis hit. That’s why Schwartz had the sell the scraps. Not because of the recession.

Similar reactions:

From entrepreneur and startup investor Chris Dixon: “goofball ponytailed ceo runs Sun into the ground, then tweets haiku blaming financial crisis instead of himself,” via Twitter.

Another haiku from Daring Fireball scribe John Gruber: “Ran Sun into ground, Schwartz cracks cute, with jokey haiku. Ignominious.”

