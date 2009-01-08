Sun Acquires A Cloud Management Company, Takes Aim At IBM (JAVA)

Sun (JAVA) is heralding its acquisition of Belgian cloud computing company Q-layer, “a cloud computing company that automates the deployment and management of both public and private clouds.”



Put EC2 or Azure out of your mind. “Cloud computing” is one of the most abused terms in tech, and (as Larry Ellison hilariously noted) can be twisted to mean almost anything.

Sun’s latest move beefs up its “virtualization” offerings: the ability for enterprises to use a small cluster of servers (sometimes called a “private cloud”) to share resources and emulate the functions of having many more computers.

IBM’s (IBM) turf, among others.

