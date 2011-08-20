PHOTOS: The Unassuming Grace Of Sumo Wrestling

Photo: Behance / Tomoki Momozono

Fat men in diapers locked in embrace never looked more graceful than in the photo essay “Art Of Sumo” by photographer Tomoki Momozono.Sumo is a curiously strange Japanese sport challenging the norms of athleticism and aesthetics. It features an elaborate ceremony as well as signature hair styles and attire.



Momozono’s beautiful images of sumo wrestling have captured the unassuming grace of the sport.

(Behance via Flavorwire)

