Sumner-Shari Feud Deepens: Redstone's Daughter Says Dad Misused Company Money

Striking back after her Dad’s bizarre public attack on Friday afternoon, Shari Redstone is now “raising questions” about her father’s use of funds from the family’s Massachusetts theatre chain, Fortune‘s Tim Arango reports. Specifically, Shari is apparently alleging that Sumner used assets of the company, National Amusements, to make a donation to a Boston hospital in his own name. Though not exactly a blockbuster embezzlement accusation, the latest hand-grenade does show that Shari is willing to fight back against her father’s effort to rid his companies of anyone who shares his genes and last name. Tim Arango, Fortune



Only one Redstone makes the rules around here, my dear Shari.

