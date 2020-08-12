Sumner Redstone, the media mogul who built the ViacomCBS empire, is dead at 97

Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images Sumner Redstone.

Media magnate Sumner Redstone, who forged an empire of entertainment companies encompassing CBS, Viacom, and Paramount Pictures, died on August 11 at the age of 97.

Redstone built his media empire on the simple but prescient premise that “content is king,” as he liked to say, and that it would prove more valuable than owning distribution channels like movie theatres or cable operators.

His legacy business, ViacomCBS, is worth $US16 billion today.

Redstone is survived by his son, Brent Redstone, and daughter, Shari Redstone, who is the steward of much of Sumner’s media empire.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Content king Sumner Redstone, who forged an empire of entertainment companies encompassing CBS, Viacom, and Paramount Pictures, died on August 11 at the age of 97.

His death was announced in a statement by National Amusements, which revealed few details. Variety reported Redstone passed away in his Los Angeles home.

Redstone built his media empire on the simple but prescient premise that “content is king,” as he liked to say, and that it would prove more valuable than owning distribution channels like movie theatres or cable operators.

Based on that belief, he transformed his father’s small theatre chain, National Amusements, into a launchpad for investing in and acquiring movie studios and TV networks.

Redstone, who was known to be ruthless in his pursuit, took control in the 1980s of Viacom, which owned some of the most popular cable networks of the time, including MTV and Nickelodeon. He won control of Paramount Pictures in the 1990s, in a fierce bidding war against rival media moguls Barry Diller and John Malone. And he later acquired Viacom’s former paramount company, broadcast giant, CBS.

Redstone was executive chairman of CBS and Viacom until 2016, and chairman emeritus after that.

The two companies merged in 2019, and are now worth $US16.4 billion. ViacomCBS includes broadcaster CBS; premium-TV network, Showtime; cable channels, MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and BET; movie studio Paramount Pictures; and publisher Simon & Schuster.

Redstone, born in Boston, Massachussetts, began his career in law, after graduating Harvard Law School in 1947. He joined National Amusements in the 1950s and became CEO in 1967.

Wall Street Journal reporter Keach Hagey’s 2018 book, “The King of Content: Sumner Redstone’s Battle for Viacom, CBS, and Everlasting Control of His Media Empire,” chronicled Redstone’s rise and apparent obsession with immortality. His later years were plagued by questions about his health and faculties.

Redstone is survived by his son, Brent Redstone, and daughter, Shari Redstone, who is the steward of much of Sumner’s media empire.

Shari, chair of the newly formed ViacomCBS, owns 20% of National Amusements, the holding company that controls ViacomCBS, and is one of seven trustees overseeing the other 80% voting stake that was controlled by Sumner.

“My father led an extraordinary life that not only shaped entertainment as we know it today, but created an incredible family legacy,” she told Variety in a statement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.