Sumner Redstone Tries To Bribe Reporter To Reveal Sources Who Embarrassed Him

Remember the sex war that was brewing at MTV last month? The one where MTV CEO Judy McGrath was on the verge of leaving the company because 87-year-old Viacom chairman Sumner Redstone was forcing the network to develop a terrible reality show about a sexy L.A. girl group, The Electric Barbarellas, whose members he’d become smitten with?Well, there’s an update! And a pretty incredible one at that.



Not only did Redstone try to bribe Daily Beast reporter Peter Lauria to give up the sources who’d tipped him off about the salacious scandal, not only did he do so in a three-minute-long voicemail left on Lauria’s office line, but Lauria has actually posted audio of the attempted bribe for all to hear.

You may be reluctant, but we have to have the name of the person who gave you that story. We’re not going to kill him. We just want to talk to him. We’re not going to fire him. We just want to talk to him. You will be thoroughly protected. We’re not going to hurt this guy. We just want to sit him down and find out why he did what he did. You will not in any way be revealed. You will be well-rewarded and well-protected.

Wow.

Listen below:



