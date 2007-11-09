Sumner Redstone: I'm Not Twittering

Viacom (VIA) and CBS head Sumner Redstone is speaking at the Dow Jones Media conference this morning at the Grand Hyatt; we have a link to full text of his remarks at the bottom of this post. The gist is: Content is very important on the Web, advertising is very important on the Web, and so is copyright. Sumner also led off the speech by describing his tech non-bonafides:

“Today, it appears that digital dominates every discussion. As for me, I do not pretend to be a technological maven. I’m not an earlier adopter. In fact I’ve reached the point of my life where i can best be described as a non-adopter.”

Sumner then described the tech he’s currently not using: Email, Blogging, Twitter, Texting. He does uses the fax machine, though.

Sumner Redstone – DJNielsen Conference – 11-8-07pdf.pdf

