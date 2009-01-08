Sumner Redstone, Soon-To-Be-Ex Bragged About Hot Sex Life

A silver lining to the Sumner Redstone-Paula Fortunato divorce: the pair won’t be able to brag about their hot sex life anymore.



Page Six: It’s said Redstone likes to brag about his virility and youthful libido. A profile of him in Portfolio’s February issue quotes a frequent dinner companion of the divorcing couple: “Both of them love to talk about sex. Normally, if you make a dinner appointment with Sumner, he shows up on time, but if they show up 15 minutes, half an hour late, they might say, ‘We had sex four times today!’ “

Fortunately, it doesn’t seem like they were very graphic about it.

