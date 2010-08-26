CBS Shells Out $1 Million Due To Sumner Redstone's "Violent" Dish-Throwing Outbursts

When he’s not busy bribing reporters and showering aspiring girl-group musicians with insider stock options, 87-year-old Viacom/CBS chairman Sumner Redstone spends some of his time settling complaints with employees who he allegedly harassed.



Like Karen O’Rourke Zatorski, a former CBS deputy to Redstone who has reportedly been paid $1 million by CBS in exchange for dropping harassment charges against him and resigning from the company, according to The Daily Beast’s Peter Lauria.

Surprisingly, there were no lascivious advances here.

Rather:

Though Zatorski retained powerhouse sexual-harassment attorney Anne Vladeck to represent her, sources previously told The Daily Beast that her allegations weren’t sexual in nature. Instead, Zatorski’s claims centered on Redstone’s temper, which allegedly manifested itself in verbal abuse and violent outbursts such as throwing dishes.

Safe to say those dishes will probably go down as the most expensive ones Redstone ever laid his hands on.

