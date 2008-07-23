Sumner Redstone Refuses To Watch "The Dark Knight" In Public theatre

Warner Bros was so besieged by demand for prints of The Dark Knight, so Hollywood moguls could watch in their private screening rooms, that they ran out. Thankfully, Viacom boss Sumner Redstone wasn’t forced to suffer the indignity of watching the film in a public theatre:



Deadline Hollywood Daily: Major and even minor Hollywood moguls hate to see a new movie in a public theatre much less pay for it. Instead they have their studios build them fancy private screening rooms and then borrow prints from each other to see the latest releases. Well, not this past weekend.

Because I’m told that Warner Bros’ Alan Horn was so inundated with requests for The Dark Knight that the studio ran out of prints. “We had more prints in Bel Air on Saturday night than Cleveland,” one WB exec told me. Every mogul who was turned down took no for an answer. But not Sumner Redstone.

“Brad Grey emailed Alan and asked if he could intercede and get a print for Sumner, which Alan did,” an insider told me. I suspect someone waylaid a print headed for Podunk and it wound up in Redstone’s Beverly Park screening room…

