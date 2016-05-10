A judge dismissed the competency lawsuit brought against billionaire Sumner Redstone

A judge has thrown out a lawsuit brought against Sumner Redstone by his ex-girlfriend, CNBC reports.

The lawsuit, brought by Manuela Herzer, challenged the mental competency of the media mogul, who’s an owner and chairman emeritus of both Viacom and CBS.

The judge suggested he was leaning toward approving Redstone’s lawyers’ motion to dismiss the lawsuit last week, The New York Times reported.

The judge was reportedly strongly influenced by a profanity-laden video of Redstone played in the courtroom, in which he refuted Herzer’s claims.

