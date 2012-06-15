Sumner Redstone: I Don't Just Fire People

Soon after Fortune broke a story about how Sumner Redstone was trying to oust his daughter Shari from the Viacom and CBS boards, Redstone confirmed the feud by sending a fax to Forbes ranting about how ungrateful his children were. Then, perhaps unnerved by press reports portraying him as a crazy old man, Sumner tried to change the subject. Specifically, he granted a long, lucid interview to CNBC’s Maria Bartiromo (herself recently the subject of scathing press reports). Excerpts have now been published by BusinessWeek.



Some key Sumner points:

Succession is not an issue, because I will live forever.

I love Shari. She loves me.

My wife Paula is not the real Viacom CEO and heir apparent.

Les Moonves (CBS CEO) is brilliant, and I agree with everything he does, including hiring Katie Couric.

Viacom and CBS are in awesome shape.

