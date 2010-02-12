Summit Sues Again To Preserve Trademark Of Twilight Franchise

The boutique movie studio Summit Entertainment has every reason to protect its billion dollar Twilight franchise, but it must be getting costly keeping the pirates off their werewolves and vampires.



Los Angeles firm Manatt, Phelps & Phillips filed two suits in the last four months alleging trademark infringement.

In November, the company sued Beckett Media, publisher of a Twilight fanzine, for using publicity photos without permission. Summit scored a preliminary injunction by successfully arguing that a fanzine doesn’t quite qualify as a journalistic enterprise.

On Monday, Summit filed a complaint against Topics Entertainment for creating a documentary about Forks, Washington (the real-life locale of the books’ lusty vampires) that allegedly includes footage and images from the films. It is scheduled to come out four days before Summit’s similar documentary and the DVD release of New Moon.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s coverage of the suits can be found here and here.

