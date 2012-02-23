Summit Series, The Exclusive Retreat For Big Shots, Is Trying To Raise Money To Buy A Mountain

Photo: Flickr / WaveMoran

Summit Series, the exclusive retreat for entrepreneurs, innovators, and all around big-shots, is raising a big pile of money to buy a mountain, according to multiple sources.Yes, read that again. It wants to buy a mountain.



Specifically, it has its eye on Powder Mountain in Utah.

A source passed along this pitch from Summit Series:

I wanted to reach out to let you know about our next exciting project. We would love to get you in the game. It is completely private information at this point (so please keep the contents of this email and all attachments private), but Summit Series is in the process of acquiring some permanent space; we are buying Powder Mountain, UT. The goal is to re-create a culture year-round for innovation, entrepreneurship and kindness. We’re in the process of bringing in our founding members, offering very aggressive financial incentive for those coming in that early and it would be great to have you out to the mountain to check it out.

We’re hearing that Summit is looking for 40 investors to kick in $1 million each to pay $40 million for Powder Mountain, but we haven’t been able to confirm that.

We reached out to a representative of the Summit Series, who said that it has no comment on the deal.

A local blog, the Ogden Valley Utah Forum, also reported that Summit Series is a rumoured suitor for the deal. But it didn’t have a price tag for the deal, either.

Forbes describes the Summit Series as a “younger,” “cooler” version of Davos. In the past it’s drawn big name speakers like Bill Clinton, Sean Parker, Peter Thiel, Ev Williams, and Richard Branson.

