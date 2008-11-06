Summers To Treasury?

It’s a sign of the times that the Obama’s most-watched cabinet appointment will be his Treasury Secretary. Back in more idyllic times the fact that Bush selected John Ashcroft as attorney general horrified liberals, but nobody’s talking about that position at all right now.



The Intrade betting for Treasury Secretary is pretty thin, but at this point Larry Summers sounds like a strong candidate. The Deal suggests Larry Summers appointment is a good sign for a continuation of current trade policies. On the other hand, the Treasury has a lot on its plate right now, so who knows whether it would even be involved on trade issues.

But it’s hard to imagine Obama rocking the boat too much on trade. During the campaign, Obama was definitely more protectionist than both Hillary Clinton and McCain, but this was probably just playing politics.

Meanwhile, check out some of the out-there names bandied about over at Intrade. Steve Ballmer?

