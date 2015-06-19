This is the minimalist, made-in-America sneaker you'll want to wear all summer

Rancourt & Co Rancourt & Co. Court Classics Low in navy.

Rancourt & Co. isn’t your typical sneaker purveyor.

Since 1964, the Maine-based company has been hand-stitching moccasins for all of your favourite brands — L.L. Bean, Eastland, and Brooks Brothers among them.

Now, inspired by heritage classics like Adidas’ Stan Smith, Rancourt has released a line of handcrafted, minimalist kicks.

They’re called “Court Classics” and they look a lot like the shoe everyone has been trying to copy, the Common Projects Achilles. One major difference between the two is the price: a pair of Court Classics starts at $US250 while the Common Projects sneakers are $US400.

Rancourt & Co.’s new sneakers also seem to be aping the venerable Converse Jack Purcells, which have been plagued by quality issues in recent iterations.

It took two years for the Court Classics to come to market, but, as Rancourt notes, it was important for the company to offer a “simple yet traditional high-quality leather sneaker at an affordable price,” something they claim was missing from the US market.

The shoes are crafted with materials from around the world, but Rancourt maintains that they’re 100% made in Maine. The uppers are cut from a tannery in Maine and lined with a horsehide from a tannery in Chicago; the soles are from Italy; and the footbeds are made in Germany.

Currently, you can snag a pair of Court Classics for a “pre-order sale price” of $US200 ($US215 for mid-tops). After that, the shoes will sell for $US250 (low) and $US265 (mid).

Rancourt & Co Rancourt & Co. Court Classics Low in all-white.

Rancourt & Co Rancourt & Co. Court Classic in black with a white sole.

