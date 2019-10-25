Former 'Apprentice' contestant Summer Zervos says she has evidence to back up her sexual-assault claim against Trump

AP The former ‘Apprentice’ contestant Summer Zervos.

The former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos told a court on Thursday that she had calendar entries, emails, and other evidence to corroborate her allegation that President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in 2007, The Hollywood Reporter first reported.

Trump has denied Zervos’ allegations and accused her of fabricating them.

Zervos filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump after he accused her of lying about the allegations.

Zervos, who appeared on season five of Trump’s NBC show, told reporters at an October 2016 press conference that Trump assaulted her during a meeting at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

Zervos said in court filings that the evidence included emails to and from Trump’s former secretary Rhona Graff, as well as calendar entries detailing when she and Trump flew together from Las Vegas to Los Angeles and stayed at the hotel in December 2007.

Trump’s attorneys are attempting to keep nine pages of the evidentiary documents confidential because they contain Trump’s former mobile phone number – though Trump made that phone number public during his presidential campaign – The Hollywood Reporter said, citing a court filing. Some of the documents are Trump Organisation records.

Zervos said in 2016 that Trump forcibly kissed her and groped her, attempting to coerce her into a sexual act.

“He then grabbed my shoulder and began kissing me again very aggressively and placed his hand on my breast,” she said. “I pulled back and walked to another part of the room. He then walked up, grabbed my hand, and walked me into the bedroom. I walked out.” Zervos said Trump thrust himself on her before she left the room.

Trump has denied Zervos’ allegations and accused her of fabricating them.

“I vaguely remember Ms. Zervos as one of the many contestants on ‘The Apprentice’ over the years,” Trump said in a statement in 2016. “To be clear, I never met her at a hotel or greeted her inappropriately a decade ago. That is not who I am as a person, and it is not how I’ve conducted my life. In fact, Ms. Zervos continued to contact me for help, emailing my office on April 14th of this year asking that I visit her restaurant in California.”

Zervos filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump after he accused her of lying about the allegations.

Trump’s attorneys failed to dismiss the case. They argued that, as president, Trump can’t be sued in state court and that his remarks about his accusers were political speech.

