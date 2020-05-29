Summer travel won't be cancelled this year, experts say — but they predict it will look very different

Thomas Barwick/Getty Almost one-third of Americans say they’re ready to travel this summer.

According to a May survey by The Points Guy, 31% of Americans are ready to travel this summer.

Despite many international destinations easing out of lockdown and opening borders, experts say Americans will likely stick to domestic travel for the foreseeable future.

The economic devastation of the pandemic is unprecedented, so many people likely won’t be able to afford big trips and will opt for staycations instead.

Short-term rentals are already seeing a surge in popularity as people look for secluded getaways.

As many places around the world begin easing into the new normal after extended lockdowns – even some of the hardest-hit countries like Italy and Spain are reopening to tourists in June – the US is poised to follow suit.

According to a survey of 2,390 adults in the US by The Points Guy, conducted from May 13 to 15, 31% of Americans are not just ready to cautiously emerge from lockdown; they’re ready to travel this summer.

Flight bookings are up, too, though marginally so. The four major US airlines – American, Delta, Southwest, and United – all saw an increase in demand in May. It should be noted, however, that the increase is small, and doesn’t take into consideration potential cancellations. Generally, the huge degree of uncertainty and the constantly changing nature of travel, reopenings, and lockdowns is stopping many people from making travel reservations that they may have otherwise made.

A vaccine getting developed this year is unlikely, and nonessential travel within the US and internationally is currently not recommended by the Centres for Disease Control, so if you do choose to travel, it’s best to check each state’s health and travel advisories and the CDC’s travel recommendations for each country.

However, even as different countries, states, and counties reopen on a patchwork basis – and fears of a second or third wave of the virus persist – experts say there is some light at the end of the tunnel.

While this summer might be different to years past, experts say there’s hope that travel will return



Shutterstock Summer travel may look a little different this year, but it’s not cancelled, according to experts.

“Every single day that goes by, I feel like travel is coming back sooner,” Konrad Waliszewski, CEO of the travel-guide app TripScout, told Insider.

Waliszewski has talked to thousands of travellers and interviewed experts in the field for his podcast and app. On travelling this summer, he said: “If you would have asked me three weeks ago, I would have said 0% chance. If you asked me two weeks ago, maybe a 5% chance. One week ago, maybe it’s 10 or 15%. Now, I don’t want to say 50%, but it’s getting close.”

He says he is hopeful considering how many states and countries have already eased out of lockdowns and returned to relative normalcy, and by the many new health and hygiene practices implemented on planes, at airports, and in hotels and restaurants around the world.

However, Americans aren’t all ready to jump on planes and fly internationally.

Domestic trips will probably outweigh international travel at first



Despite many European countries, for example, planning to reopen their borders by mid-June, most American travellers will likely choose to stay closer to home. Some experts predict that international travel won’t be back to where it was until 2023.

Longwoods International, a research firm focused on the travel industry, has conducted weekly surveys on 1,000 Americans’ sentiments towards travelling over the next six months since the beginning of the pandemic. According to its latest survey, 86% of travellers plan to visit a domestic destination, 4% an international one, and 2% plan on taking a staycation in the next six months.

Lori Pennington-Grey, a professor at the University of Florida and director of the Tourism Crisis Management Initiative, a research arm that works with the travel industry, has also conducted regular traveller surveys since January, mostly focused on anxiety levels surrounding travel.

“The responses internationally are very different,” she said. “The anxiety levels are much higher. The likelihood of travelling internationally is expressed as less likely than travelling domestically.”

jf/Getty Unsurprisingly, domestic travel will likely be more popular than international travel for a while.

Aviation expert Henry Harteveldt, of Atmosphere Research Group, agrees.

“I think we’re going to travel much closer to home this summer than we did last summer,” he says, but reasons that it depends on how far along places are in getting back to relative normalcy.

“The core reasons to visit a destination have to be available to visitors. Why would you go to a country like France or Italy if restaurants are closed or museums are closed or access to them is severely limited? You’re probably not going to spend that kind of money and take the time to do that,” he said. He adds that fear of another coronavirus wave or second lockdown, getting stuck abroad, and losing money on cancelled flights and hotels will also keep travellers closer to home.

Harteveldt says seasonality plays a role as well. “If we don’t get the lift on nonessential travel until sometime in July, that doesn’t give people much time to plan for summer travel,” he said.

Waliszewski thinks people will begin to travel more domestically this summer and into the fall before taking more ambitious trips internationally later in the year.

“June and July people are going to drive to a cabin, go camping, go visit family. It’s going to be like a real month or two of road trips, outdoor activities, and family activities. August, September, I think people will start going to some of the smaller cities. September, October, November, people start flying, small domestic trips,” he said. “And then, assuming there’s no big [coronavirus] spike, people are going to start taking more international trips later this year.”

Road trips are likely to be the most popular kind of summer vacation



Mostovyi Sergii Igorevich/Shutterstock Gas is cheaper than it has been in a long time.



“Anything that has to do with road trips, national and state parks, camping, remote getaways like the cool cabins on Instagram, that will do well,” Waliszewski said, but adds that many campsites and cabins are probably booked out already.

Amir Eylon, president and CEO of Longwoods International, says almost a quarter of respondents to the research firm’s surveys conducted throughout the pandemic have changed their next trip from a place they were going to fly to, to one they can drive to. More than half (52%) of respondents said their first trip once it’s safe to travel will be to visit friends and family domestically, and 76% of them say they will travel by car.

Hygiene – which has quickly become a focal point in travel – may play a role in choosing to drive as well.

“We feel more safety in the car than on an aeroplane right now because I can control the environment in my car. Right? I know who’s in my car. I personally cleaned my car,” said Eylon.

Harteveldt also predicts a rise in the number of people driving over flying.

“We’re going to see a lot more people taking road trips over the summer than flying, in part because people feel it is safer from a health standpoint, in part because gas is a lot less expensive than it once was,” he said. He adds that because the economic devastation of the pandemic is unprecedented, a significant number of people won’t be able to afford big, costly trips.

Stanislaw Pytel/Reuters Hygiene plays a role in choosing to drive rather than fly.

He predicts that since travel restrictions not only differ between countries and states, but also counties, a lot of people will choose to drive somewhere close to play it safe.

“It became so complicated that consumers are simply going to say, ‘I can’t deal with this,’ and instead of going somewhere far away, they will take a road trip and just drive to a nearby resort that they know is open,” he said. “I think a lot of people will do that because that will simply be the easiest thing to do. It gets them out of the house, gets them away from their hometown.”

At first, trips are probably going to skew short



Oleh Slobodeniuk/Getty People are more comfortable staying closer to home right now.

“People may take shorter trips rather than longer trips,” said Harteveldt. “I’m hearing that there’s a lot more interest in three-day, four-day getaways than vacations that are a week or two. Partially because of budget, partially because of concern.”

Again, this is in part because of a fear of another coronavirus wave or lockdown.

“You’re comfortable going somewhere maybe 50 to 100 miles away for a long weekend, and that place may not be compelling enough to spend a week there,” he said, adding that if you’re going to a country that may be open, but while the US Department of State still has a level four advisory, “there is a risk of your not returning home if something goes wrong and people don’t want to have that kind of uncertainty, let alone hassle.”

Pennington-Grey confirms this notion, saying that around 50% of people she’s surveyed plan on taking a staycation, rather than a longer-term vacation.

“When we’ve asked questions related to what kinds of trips, we know that they’re going to be shorter distances, closer to home,” she said. “It’s that balance between whether they feel that the industry is going to keep them safe and whether they think that they’re going to be safe when they travel.”

Experts say short-term rentals will be popular



Matthew Micah Wright/Getty Airbnb has seen a huge increase in searches for cabins.

While companies such as Airbnb are hoping to adjust to the new normal by putting safety measures in place, short-term rentals might be more popular than hotels, at least initially.

“The next thing is going to be a war on hygiene where people try to attract travellers by promoting their cleaning practices,” Waliszewski said. “I think that who will win in that environment are short-term apartment rentals.”

He says that while big-name hotels like Marriott and Hilton could create entire campaigns around their hygiene practices, rentals allow for a more natural distance from others, as fewer people share your space.

“Will you really trust being somewhere that has 500 people there? I do think some people will prefer the Marriott and some people the Airbnb, but with Airbnb, it might not be as clean, but maybe only one person was there, and probably a day or two ago,” he said.

The proof may be in the pudding. According to a report from market research firm AirDNA, vacation rentals around the world have seen a 127% increase in bookings since early April, nearly returning to pre-pandemic levels. Airbnb said in a press release that it saw a huge increase in searches for cabins, which it claims was the second-most searched listing in the US in May. It makes sense considering these are usually more secluded.

They predict smaller destinations are going to be big



Waliszewski thinks smaller cities will attract more travellers in the near future, saying that people may not visit New York City anytime soon, but instead check out a small town upstate. Instead of Chicago, he thinks travellers might go to Milwaukee.

Harteveldt agrees, adding that “anything that is designed to have many thousands of people at a time is on a consumer’s radar right now as a point of concern. That doesn’t mean they don’t want to go to theme parks, but they will want the theme park to regulate how many people are allowed in at any time in the interest of health safety.”

People will most likely travel to see family members



Oliver Rossi/Getty Most people want to travel to see their families after missing out on various celebrations during lockdown.

Most experts who spoke to Insider agreed that family travel will become a priority, as many people haven’t been able to see their relatives in weeks, having missed out on events such as graduations, birthdays, Passover, and Easter.

Eylon backs that up, having found that 52% of US travellers plan to visit friends and family domestically for their first trip.

Ultimately, experts say many people will simply opt to have a staycation



Caroline Fox/Insider You could turn your backyard into a vacation destination.

With more time spent at home, people are investing more in their outdoor spaces: Retailers have reportedly seen a huge spike in patio furniture and outdoor accessories.

Finances also play a role in the rise of staycations.

“It’s not only going to be about what [travellers] desire, it’s also going to be about what they can actually do and what they can afford,” said Pennington-Grey.

According to Longwoods’ data, 55% of respondents said that the economic impact of the pandemic will affect their travel plans.

“The economic devastation from this virus has been massive,” Harteveldt said. “There are a bunch of people who may want to take a trip, but whose bank account say ‘sorry, no.'”

