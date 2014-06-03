The Only 10 Shows You Should Watch This Summer

Now that most of your favourite shows have come to an end, you’re probably looking for something new to watch.
We’ve gone through the more than 70 new and returning reality shows and series coming to TV this summer.
From network television to the streaming services, here’s what you should be checking out from now until August.
Premiere date: Friday, May 30 at 10 p.m. ET
What it's about: A one-hour drama that follows the adventures of Blackbeard (John Malkovich) as he attempts to use a device -- the world's first longitude chronometer -- to dominate sea trade.
Why you should watch: The premise sounds a bit silly, but it's John Malkovich as a ruthless pirate so it's worth at least one watch.
We've been waiting for this show to air forever. Originally, set to debut midseason, the series comes from 'Luther' creator Neil Cross.
Premiere date: Wednesday, July 9 at 9 p.m. ET
What it's about: A female astronaut (Halle Berry) comes home from space after a 13-month solo mission to find out she's pregnant.
Why to watch: Berry pregnant with an alien child conjures images of Ridley Scott's 1979 masterpiece, 'Alien.'
The 13-episode series stars Berry in her return to TV -- she appeared on 'Knots Landing' in the '90s. Steven Spielberg serves as an executive producer on the show.
Return date: Friday, June 6
What it's about: Now in season 2, the series follows Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) as she tries to survive a 15-month jail sentence in a women's correction facility for aiding in the transportation of drug money.
Why to watch: Based on the New York Times bestseller by Piper Kerman, the series takes a look how prison can change a person. We watch as jail begins to take a toll on Piper emotionally while placing a strain on her relationships inside and outside the prison.
The Netflix original show has been nominated for one Golden Globe. Also, the streaming service releases all of the episodes at once so you can watch them whenever you want.
Return date: Sunday, July 13 at 10 p.m. ET
What it's about: The series follows the careers of two human sex researchers in the late '50s, Dr. William Masters and Virginia Johnson.
It's based on Thomas Maier's biography of a much lengthier title. ('Masters of Sex: The Life and Times of William Masters and Virginia Johnson, the Couple Who Taught America How to Love.')
Why to watch: The Showtime series was praised as one of the best new fall shows of last year for both its lead actors, Michael Sheen and Lizzy Caplan, and finding a way to take sex and deliver it in both a smart and deliciously fun way.
Premiere date: Sunday, June 29 at 10 p.m. ET
What it's about: The series follows the aftermath of 2% of the world's population disappearing.
Why to watch: Based on Tom Perrotta's best-selling novel, the series comes from 'Lost' co-creator Damon Lindelof. The series also includes Liv Tyler and has some seriously creepy-looking moment
Return date: Monday, June 30 at 10 p.m. ET
What it's about: A Maine community continues to try and figure out why they're town is trapped in a giant indestructible dome, how to survive inside, and, more importantly, how to get out.
Why to watch: The Steven Spielberg executive-produced series became a break-out hit for CBS last summer. It's based on a Stephen King novel and stars 'Breaking Bad' actor Dean norris. King himself has written the premiere for the second season.
Premiere date: Wednesday, August 13 at 9 p.m. ET
What it's about: The series follows a deep cover operative for the FBI (Sean Bean) who is grappling with some serious identity issues.
Why to watch: Not only does the thriller star 'The Lord of the Rings' star Bean, but the show also comes from the executive producer of 'Homeland' and '24.'
Premiere date: Sunday, July 13 at 10 p.m. ET
What it's about: Based on the book series of the same name, A vampire virus begins to break out after 200 people are found dead on a plane that lands at JFK.
Why to watch: I know what you're thinking -- not another vampire show! However, the series comes from the master of sci-fi and fantasy, Guillermo del Toro along with 'Lost' executive producer Carlton Cuse. Del Toro initially wanted the book series to be a TV show, but no one was interested in the series until after the books were writeen.
Premiere date: Monday, June 9 at 10 p.m. ET
What it's about: The crime drama follows the murder investigation of a drug addict which becomes linked to a young tech CEO, played by 'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton.
Why to watch: If you've missed Taye Diggs ('Daybreak,' 'Private Practice') on TV, he'll be back as a homicide detective along with Felton. The show comes from 'NYPD Blue' series creator Steven Bochco.
Premiere date: August 2014
What it's about: The BBC series follows a time-travelling alien, referred to as 'the doctor,' who travels time and space in a police box with a companion at his side.
Why to watch: Though the show may be tough to get into (it took us a few tries), it's worth the effort and you'll be hooked after a few episodes of the quirky British show. Scottish actor Peter Capaldi will take over the role from fan favourites David Tennant and Matt Smith.
The BBC recently released a teaser trailer; however, we prefer this fan-made one better.
'Orphan Black'
What it's about: After Sarah Manning (Tatiana Maslany) finds out she's one of many clone versions of herself that are being killed off she sets off to find both the murderer and the people behind the doubles.
Why you should watch: It's amazing to watch Maslany convincingly play numerous versions of one character from a rebel punk to a brainy USC Berkeley student to a soccer mum. You may even start thinking they're different actresses.
'The Americans'
What it's about: The series follows two Soviet KGB officers played by Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys posing as a married American couple in the '80s.
Why you should watch: Other than Russell and Rhys' performances in this smart, sexy thriller, the series, like others ('Breaking Bad,' 'The Sopranos'), gets the viewer to root for characters who walk a fine line between good and bad. There are also a lot of crazy wigs.
'Hannibal'
What it's about: The life and killings of Dr. Hannibal Lecter and his complicated relationship with FBI profiler Will Graham.
Why you should watch: If you're not entranced by the intoxicating performances of Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy then you'll be won over by the culinary dishes and elaborate visuals. It's actually one show I wouldn't recommend binge-watching since you'll want to take time to process what happens after each episode.
