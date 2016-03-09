This terrifying ride down a mountain is the best way to see Switzerland

If you visit the Oeschinensee resort in Switzerland, you can take a ride that’s part sled, part roller coaster. Even if it looks terrifying, it’s worth it for the spectacular views of the Swiss Alps.

Check out more of Brice Milleson’s videos on his YouTube channel.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Carl Mueller

