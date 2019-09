The Ski Jumping World Grand Prix is currently being held in Courchevel, France.

Despite 70-degree temperatures and sunny skies, the snow-based event is going on without a hitch.

They are using a two-year-old ceramic track that acts like ice, and have placed giant plastic mats to stand in for snow in the landing area.

Surreal:

