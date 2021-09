13 easy dishes you can make in a slow cooker this Labor Day

Pulled pork sliders are a great way to use your slow cooker for a Labor Day cookout.

One of the best ways to utilize braised and slow-cooked pork shoulder is to make pulled pork sliders with all that tender meat.

To take the dish to the next level, top your meat with barbecue sauce and slaw before sandwiching it between two fluffy brioche buns or potato rolls. Or, use the carnitas to make tacos.