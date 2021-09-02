13 easy dishes you can make in a slow cooker this Labor Day

“You can just free up so much of your time by using a slow cooker and hang out with your guests instead of laboring in the kitchen,” Rhee continued. “Especially for side dishes or dips. You put it all together, set the time and it comes out ready to go.”
This set-it-and-forget-it corn and jalapeño dip is deliciously creamy and easy to make.
Top your brats with a little sauerkraut and put them on buns for a delicious summer dish.
Mac and cheese can also easily be made in a slow cooker.
If you’re looking to add some carbs to your menu, look no further than a piping hot pot of macaroni and cheese. Martha Stewart’s recipe for macaroni and cheese in a slow cooker calls for evaporated milk, three kinds of cheese, and homemade breadcrumbs.
Garlic and herb mushrooms are a delicious side dish but can also be used as a burger topping.
Add seasoned chicken breasts to the slow cooker and cover with your preferred Buffalo sauce. Then add a splash of ranch dressing and a cube of butter and toss your chicken breasts in the mixture to coat fully, and cook until the chicken is shreddable. You can use it for Buffalo chicken sliders, salads, or tacos.
You can even make Buffalo or barbecue chicken wings using a slow cooker.
You can make any style of wings in a slow cooker, from Asian-style to barbecue and Buffalo wings. Add your wings to the slow cooker, add in your sauce of choice, toss to combine, and let them cook for a couple of hours on high.
To make them crisp up, add a cornstarch and water mixture to your slow cooker after they’re cooked through, mix, and broil them for a few minutes in the oven.
Meatballs make a great appetizer for guests and don’t require cooking over a hot stove.
Meatballs make the perfect appetizer for parties big and small and are easy to make in a slow cooker.
Place your seasoned, raw meatballs into the slow cooker, top with sauce, and let the slow cooker finish them off, says one recipe by Spend With Pennies. Serve them on their own with toothpicks or stuff them inside toasted sub rolls for a meatball sandwich.