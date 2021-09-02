13 easy dishes you can make in a slow cooker this Labor Day

Buffalo chicken dip is another quick and easy favorite you can make in a slow cooker.

One of the benefits of making a slow-cooker Buffalo chicken dip — or any other side dish in a slow cooker — is that it can be prepared well ahead of time and reheated when you’re ready to eat.

Rhee’s advice for someone using a slow cooker for the first time this summer for entertaining is actually to start out with a dip or side dish.

“If for some reason it doesn’t turn out, because we all know that can happen using an appliance for the first time, it’s not detrimental to your dinner party being a success,” she said.