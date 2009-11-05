Summer SEC Trial For Raj Rajaratnam

Judge Jed Rakoff set Raj Rajaratnam’s SEC trial for August 2 in a hearing this morning in federal court in Manhattan.



Rajaratnam was not in court today, according to a Bloomberg report. He is expected to attend a hearing in his criminal case tomorrow.

Rajaratnam’s co-defendants in the criminal action are also named in the SEC complaint.

Usually SEC cases are stayed in order to allow related criminal cases are completed, but Rakoff said last week he would only do so under “extraordinary circumstances in this case.”

The August 2 date does give attorneys a reprieve from the breakneck April 5 trial date Rakoff had first suggested.

