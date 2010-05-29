Summer Reading: Six Big Media Stories You Should Catch Up On This Weekend

So, Memorial Day Weekend!



Whether you spend the next few days lounging around poolside, beachside or parkside, it’s the perfect opportunity to catch up on some reading.

We recommend finally getting around to a few of those long magazine pieces you’ve been meaning to tackle.

You know, the ones that everyone on the Internet starts blogging about so you click through, but then you realise they’re 7,000 words and you tell yourself you’ll get back to them later because you have all this work, but then you never do.

Well, now’s your chance!

Here are six big media pieces you should read this weekend in between barbecues >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.