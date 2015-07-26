The summer reading lists at America's most prestigious private schools

For many people, the summer months symbolise pleasure reading at its best.
It’s a time to indulge in the texts that are most appealing, without scrutiny: an easy beach read, a guilty pleasure, or that book you’ve always meant to start.
But students at America’s most prestigious private schools must still endure the rigors of homework during their summer vacations with a little reading — some required, some merely recommended. The topics of the titles cover issues such as war, sexuality, and racial history.
Check out the reading lists of rising seniors at reputable private schools across the US:
Students must read three books of their choosing plus the required items below:
Read (novel) -- 'The Things They Carried
,' by Tim O'Brien
Watch -- 'The Hunger Games
' (2012)
Read (poem) -- 'A Work of Artifice,' by Marge Piercy
Students can choose to read one or more of the books on the list below and then participate in informal discussion groups in the fall:
'Alice in Wonderland,' by Lewis Carroll
'All the Light We Cannot See,' by Anthony Doerr
'The Boys in the Boat,' by Daniel James Brown
'Closely Watched Trains,' by Bohumil Hrabal
'Colour of Magic,' by Terry Pratchett
'Crime and Punishment,' by Fyodor Dostoevsky
'The Old Man and the Sea,' Ernest Hemingway
Students must read four books of their choosing plus one of the required items below:
'Edgar Huntly,' by Charles Brockden Brown
'Four Tragedies and Octavia,' by Seneca
'Making Your Own Days,' by Kenneth Koch
'The Lord of the Flies,' by William Golding
'The Autobiography of Malcolm X,' by Malcolm X (with Alex Haley)
Students must read four books that they choose from a list of over 50. Titles on the list include:
'Half of a Yellow Sun,' by Chimamanda Adichie
'A Clockwork Orange,' by Anthony Burgess
'The Universe and The Teacup: The Mathematics of Truth and Beauty,' by K.C. Cole
'Invisible Man,' by Ralph Ellison
'Madame Bovary,' by Gustave Flaubert
English teachers at the school put together the following list of recommended summer reading:
'Slouching Towards Bethlehem,' by Joan Didion
'Native Son,' by Richard Wright
'Interpreter of Maladies,' by Jhumpa Lahiri
Faculty and staff members put together a list of suggested books for summer reading that includes:
'Never Let Me Go,' by Kazuo Ishiguro
'The Silmarillion,' by J.R.R. Tolkien
'The Golem and the Jinni,' by Helene Wecker
'The Warmth of Other Suns,' by Isabel Wilkerson
Students must read '
Station Eleven,' by Emily St. John Mandel plus two books they choose from a list of over 100.
Works include:
'Andy Warhol Diaries,' by Andy Warhol
'Why Sinatra Matters,' by Pete Hamill
'Americanah,' by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
'Welcome to the Monkey House,' by Kurt Vonnegut
'Pride and Prejudice,' by Jane Austen
Students must read 'Fahrenheit 451,' by Ray Bradbury plus one book they choose from a list of over 50. Works include:
'A Very Long Engagement,' by Sebastien Japrisot
'Cities of the Plain,' by Cormac McCarthy
'Franny and Zooey,' by J.D. Salinger
'The Beautiful Struggle,' by Ta-Nehisi Coates
'Guns, Germs and Steel: The Fates of Human Societies,' by Jared Diamond
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.