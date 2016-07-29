Team USA has more medals in the Summer Olympics than the next two countries combined

We are now one week from the start of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio and Team USA will look to continue their domination of the summer games.

Below is a look at the all-time medal race in the Summer Olympics and it has been completely dominated by the United States. With 976 gold medals and 2,404 medals overall, the U.S. has more medals than the next two countries combined (Soviet Union, Great Britain).

The leaderboard changes a bit if we combine some of the historical nations with their modern-day counterparts, such as Russia and the Soviet Union as well as the three German nations, West Germany and East Germany previously, with the unified Germany today. But even with those totals, the U.S. lead would still be enormous.

