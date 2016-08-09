Here's how each country is doing at the Olympics

The 2016 Summer Olympic Games are on, and the medals are flowing.

Using medal counts helpfully assembled by Google, we’ve but together a running count of how many gold, silver, and bronze medals each country participating in the Olympics has won.

As of early Monday afternoon, 32 countries’ teams had won at least one medal. So far, the United States is in the lead, with three gold, five silver, and four bronze medals adding up to 12 medals in total.

This post will be updated daily with new medal counts.

