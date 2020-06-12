16 movies Hollywood plans to release in theatres this summer

Walt Disney Studios ‘Mulan.’

July could be a big month for Hollywood if all the planned summer movies are released in theatres.

The summer months include releases like “Tenet,” “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Mulan.”

We may even see “The New Mutants” by the end of the summer.

Still, it’s unclear if people will feel safe going back to theatres.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As the calendar gets closer to July we are also closer to a major moment for Hollywood. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the industry will try to get back on its feet by making big titles available in theatres.

If people will come is still a very big mystery, but if they do, there will be a whole lot of options to choose from.

There’s Christopher Nolan’s latest thriller “Tenet,” Disney’s live-action “Mulan,” the anticipated “Wonder Woman 1984,” and horror movie “A Quiet Place Part II.” Hey, we may even finally see “The New Mutants” by the time the summer is over.

Here are 16 movies opening this summer that could be shown in movie theatres.

“Unhinged” – July 1

Solstice Studios Russell Crowe in ‘Unhinged.’

Kicking off this unusual summer movie season is what has become known as the Russell Crowe road rage movie. Crowe plays a guy having a really bad day and it gets worse for a woman (Caren Pistorius) who decides to honk her horn at him.

“The Broken Hearts Gallery” – July 10

Lina Kallerus/CTMG Darce Montgomery and Geraldine Viswanathan in ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery.’

This rom-com stars Geraldine Viswanathan (“Blockers,” “Bad Education”) who after getting dumped decides to create a pop-up space that’s filled with items from past relationships.

“Palm Springs” – July 10

Neon Cristin Millioti and Andy Samberg in ‘Palm Springs.’

This comedy (that is also going to be available on Hulu) stars Andy Samberg as a guy who has a chance encounter with Sarah (Cristin Millioti) at a resort in Palm Springs which leads to a scenario that the two can’t seem to escape.

This is very much something nurtured by Samberg and his fellow The Lonely Island mates, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, who are all producers on the movie. With this film, expect the unexpected.

“Tenet” – July 17

Warner Bros. John David Washington in ‘Tenet.’

Christopher Nolan’s latest film mixes espionage and alternate realities to deliver a thriller that could motivate audiences to return to movie theatres in droves.

The movie also has a great cast that includes John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Elizabeth Debicki.

“Mulan” – July 24

Walt Disney Studios Liu Yifei in ‘Mulan.’

Disney’s latest live-action telling of one of its known animated titles follows the young Chinese woman Mulan (Liu Yifei) as she decides to disguise herself as a man and fight for the Imperial Army in order to save her ageing father from having to.

“The Rental” – July 24

IFC Films Dan Stevens and Alison Brie in ‘The Rental.’

Marking Dave Franco’s feature directing debut, he also stars alongside wife Alison Brie and Dan Stevens in this thriller that follows two couples who uncover some sinister things after renting an Airbnb home.

“The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” – August 7

Paramount SpongeBob is in search of his pet snail in ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.’

In the latest SpongeBob movie, he and Patrick set out to find SpongeBob’s pet snail Gary, who was snail-napped.

“Wonder Woman 1984” – August 14

Warner Bros. Gal Gadot in ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’

In the anticipated sequel, we catch up with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) in the 1980s where she faces off with villains Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).

“The One and Only Ivan” – August 14

HarperCollins This Disney movie, ‘The One and Only Ivan,’ is based on the popular children’s book.

This is the one Disney summer movie no one is talking about, and it could be a surprise hit.

Based on the beloved children’s book, Sam Rockwell voices Ivan the gorilla and Angelina Jolie plays Stella the elephant. Both lead a group of animals who try to escape captivity.

“The Secret Garden” – August 14

STXfilms Dixie Egerickx in ‘The Secret Garden.’

Based on the Frances Hodgson Burnett novel, we follow an orphaned girl (Dixie Egerickx) as she discovers a magical garden hidden at her strict uncle’s estate.

“Sound of Metal” – August 14

Amazon Studios Riz Ahmed in ‘Sound of Metal.’

Riz Ahmed delivers his latest stirring performance playing a heavy-metal drummer who begins to lose his hearing.

“Antebellum” – August 21

Lionsgate Janelle Monáe in ‘Antebellum.’

Janelle Monáe stars in this thriller in which she plays a successful author who suddenly is thrust into a nightmarish existence that she might never escape.

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” – August 21

Orion Pictures (L-R) Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music.’

The long-awaited third movie in the “Bill & Ted” franchise is finally here. Bill S. Preston (Alex Winter) and Ted “Theodore” Logan (Keanu Reeves) are now middle-aged fathers, but they are still trying to make Wild Stallyns a hit band and fulfil their destiny.

“Let Him Go” – August 21

Getty Diane Lane will star opposite Kevin Costner in ‘Let Him Go.’

This drama stars Kevin Costner and Diane Lane as a husband and wife who after the death of their son set out to save their grandson from a dangerous off-the-grid family.

“The New Mutants” – August 28

Fox Will we finally see ‘The New Mutants’ in August?

Will this finally be the time when we see this movie? After countless delays, this X-Men spinoff starring Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy will hopefully see the light of day.

“A Quiet Place Part II” – September 4

Paramount Pictures Emily Blunt in ‘A Quiet Place Part II.’

The sequel picks up after the events of the first movie as the Abbott family, led by mum Evelyn (Emily Blunt), set out into the world and find there’s more danger out there than creatures that hunt by sound.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.