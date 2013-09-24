12 Summer Movies That Smashed Expectations

Earlier this month we brought you the
biggest box-office bombsof the summer.
Considering the summer generated a record $US4.7 billion it’s only fair also to look at the films that performed well.
There were plenty of them.
Note: These are not the highest-grossing films of the summer. This list is made up of the movies that surprised and exceeded expectations.
Other notable films include Disney Toons film “Planes” — an obvious spinoff of Pixar’s “Cars” — earned $US139 million worldwide when it only cost an estimated $US50 million.
Seth Rogen’s “This is the End” grossed $US118 million on an estimated $US32 million budget.
“Monsters University” doesn’t appear on this list, because the film was expected to follow the Pixar streak of success. The “Monsters Inc.” prequel had the second-largest opening of any Pixar movie ever behind 2010’s “Toy Story 3.”
There was no surprise that “Iron Man 3” fared well at theatres, but it wasn’t expected to have the second-highest opening weekend of all time.
Release date: July 3
Estimated budget: n/a
Opening weekend: $US10 million
Worldwide gross: $US32.2 million
While others were distracted with 'Despicable Me 2' and 'The Lone Ranger' bomb, Kevin Hart's second comedy movie snuck in to become the second-largest opening weekend for a comedy film. Now, it's the fourth highest-grossing stand-up comedy movies ahead of Martin Lawrence's 2002 Paramount film.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Release date: August 30 (September 6, wide release)
Estimated budget: $US5 million
Opening weekend: $US7.8 million
Worldwide gross: $US28.3 million
Chances are you never heard about this Spanish indie dramedy. While the end of summer was extremely slow, no one was talking about the film that follows a former Mexican playboy raising his daughter by himself. 'Instructions' grossed $US7.8 million its first weekend from only 348 theatres. During its wide release the following weekend, the film nearly beat out 'Lee Daniels' The Butler' to take the second spot atop the box-office top 10.
(Source: IMDB pro / Box Office Mojo)
Release date: August 16
Estimated budget: $US30 million
Opening weekend: $US24.6 million
Worldwide gross: $US104.8 million
A silly name change didn't hurt Lee Daniels' film.
Warner Bros. made a big stink over the rights to the title 'The Butler' (they have a 1916 short by the same name) resulting in a long, exhaustive change. But if anything, the complaint produced more media hype for Weinstein's film and probably helped ticket sales.
TWC made a smart decision to move this film up from an initial October release to August when the box office is otherwise sluggish. The change resulted in the film being atop the box office five weeks straight. In its fourth week -- Labour Day weekend -- while most were talking about the 'Getaway' bomb, 'Butler' made a surge and actually beat out every new release. It's now one of TWC's highest-grossing films behind Oscar-nominated 'Silver Linings Playbook.'
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Release date: August 7
Estimated budget: $US37 million
Opening weekend: $US26.4 million
Worldwide gross: $US202.8 million
Jennifer Aniston's losing streak at theatres came to a close when her latest movie took off at theatres and never really stopped. With 'Elysium' the only other big release out in August, the quirky comedy quickly surpassed it to hold onto a top spot.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Release date: June 28
Estimated budget: $US43 million
Opening weekend: $US39 million
Worldwide gross: $US220.5 million
After winning over audiences earlier this year in 'Identity Thief,' Melissa McCarthy proved she's box-office gold when she and Sandra Bullock easily beat out Channing Tatum's 'White House Down' opening weekend. The film showed there is a want for female comedies in theatres.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Release date: May 10
Estimated budget: $US105 million
Opening weekend: $US50 million
Worldwide gross: $US348.8 million
Nearly everyone wrote this film off saying it was going to be a huge dud. 'Gatsby' proved all the critics wrong when fans of both the book and director Baz Luhrmann ('Moulin Rouge') turned out in droves for the film giving it a huge opening weekend. (How big? Well, It had a better debut than 'The Hangover III' which was supposed to be Warner Bros. big summer film.)
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Release date: May 31
Estimated budget: $US75 million
Opening weekend: $US29 million
Worldwide gross: $US320.9 million
Initial worries were that a magic movie wouldn't fare well with audiences. The last time we saw anything like this released was in 2006 when both 'The Prestige' and 'The Illusionist' hit theatres. Neither debuted to more than $US15 million.
However the star power of Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, and more won over audiences big time. The film made about $10 million more than initial expectations for opening weekend. Word of mouth and overseas helped the film pick up, proving that the magic business can be big for Hollywood.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Release date: May 24
Estimated budget: $US160 million
Opening weekend: $US97.4 million (three-day)
Worldwide gross: $US788.7 million
We knew this film would do well, but it totally blew analyst expectations out of the water. Initially, the 'Fast and Furious' crew were to do battle with the third instalment of 'The Hangover.' However, when the comedy crashed and burned, the car film surged.
The last sequel made $86 million so estimates for the sixth instalment of Vin Diesel's racing franchise were set around $85-$100 million. Instead, 'F&F6' had one of the biggest openings of the year and a record Memorial Day Weekend with a four-day total of $US120 million.
Right now, 'F&F 6' is the third highest-grossing movie of the year so far.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Release date: July 19
Estimated budget: $US20 million
Opening weekend: $US41.9 million
Worldwide gross: $US271.3 million
Warner Bros. small horror film followed what should have been a big release for 'Pacific Rim.' Instead, 'The Conjuring' came out the following week scaring up audiences to a larger haul than Guillermo del Toro's monster movie. The film beat out DreamWorks Animation's sluggish snail tail 'Turbo,' 'Red 2,' and bomb 'R.I.P.D.' to take the top spot in its debut.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Release date: July 3
Estimated budget: $US76 million
Opening weekend: $US83.5 million
Worldwide gross: $US840.4 million
We knew the little yellow minions would do well, but no one expected it to become Universal's most profitable film ever. Not only did the 'Despicable Me' sequel earn more money opening weekend than Pixar's 'Monsters University,' but it also made more money worldwide than its onscreen rival. A spinoff movie for the minions was just pushed back to July 10, 2015.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Release date: June 21
Estimated budget: $210+ million
Opening weekend: $US66.4 million
Worldwide gross: $US538 million
After a Vanity Fair cover article claiming the film went over budget and had to reshoot an expensive ending to the film, many worried the film may tank at theatres.
Pitt proved everyone wrong when his zombie thriller became his highest-grossing film to date. The film was a bigger hit overseas making $US336 million. That's good news for Paramount who intended on making the film into a trilogy.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Release date: June 7
Estimated budget: $US3 million
Opening weekend: $US34 million
Worldwide gross: $US85.9 million
If we learned anything this summer, it's that moviegoers love horror movies -- inexpensive horror movies. 'The Purge' made more than 10 times its budget opening weekend. Almost immediately, Universal announced a sequel to the Ethan Hawke thriller.
Source: (Box Office Mojo)
