12 Summer Movies That Smashed Expectations

Michael Tackett / Warner Bros. Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis’ ‘We’re the Millers’ helped Warner Bros. out after ‘The Hangover III’ ended up performing worse than expected.

Earlier this month we brought you the

biggest box-office bombsof the summer.

Considering the summer generated a record $US4.7 billion it’s only fair also to look at the films that performed well.

There were plenty of them.

Note: These are not the highest-grossing films of the summer. This list is made up of the movies that surprised and exceeded expectations.

Other notable films include Disney Toons film “Planes” — an obvious spinoff of Pixar’s “Cars” — earned $US139 million worldwide when it only cost an estimated $US50 million.

Seth Rogen’s “This is the End” grossed $US118 million on an estimated $US32 million budget.

“Monsters University” doesn’t appear on this list, because the film was expected to follow the Pixar streak of success. The “Monsters Inc.” prequel had the second-largest opening of any Pixar movie ever behind 2010’s “Toy Story 3.”

There was no surprise that “Iron Man 3” fared well at theatres, but it wasn’t expected to have the second-highest opening weekend of all time.

