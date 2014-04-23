15 Movies You Need To See This Summer

Universal The Black Widow isn’t the only superhero Scarlett Johansson will play this year.

Summer movies had an early start this year when “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” premiered the first week of April.

Come May, three highly-anticipated movies will make their way into theatres.

Past the web-slinging, transforming, and roaring monsters and superheroes are a few films you may not have heard of with talent ranging from Scarlett Johansson to the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman.

We’ve gone through more than 100 summer movie releases and picked the top 15 you should check out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.