15 Movies You Need To See This Summer

Summer movies had an early start this year when “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” premiered the first week of April.
Come May, three highly-anticipated movies will make their way into theatres.
Past the web-slinging, transforming, and roaring monsters and superheroes are a few films you may not have heard of with talent ranging from Scarlett Johansson to the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman.
We’ve gone through more than 100 summer movie releases and picked the top 15 you should check out.
Release Date:
May 2
Why to see it: Flashbacks to Sam Raimi's jam-packed 'Spider-Man 3' came to mind when multiple villains were announced in the sequel; however, director Marc Webb assured fans this wouldn't be an issue. And it doesn't seem like it.
Very positive early reviews -- out a month ahead of the film's US release -- make us confident Andrew Garfield's return as the web-slinger will be well worth it as the sequel is expected to touch upon an iconic scene from the comics.
Action aside, the on-screen chemistry between real-life couple Garfield and Emma Stone is reason to head out.
Release Date:
May 9
Why to see it: The black comedy allows Jesse Eisenberg to play two dynamically opposite characters -- Simon, an awkward, shy, introverted worker and then James, a smooth, charismatic new employee who begins to take over Simon's life.
The film first premiered at the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival and has been nominated for several awards. Mia Wasikowska ('Alice in Wonderland') also stars.
Release Date:
May 16
Why to see it: We know what you're thinking: It's a reboot, one from a little-known director, Gareth Edwards, who's best known for an alien movie 'Monsters.'
Every trailer so far has looked pretty darn impressive -- thanks in part to the chilling vocal narratives of 'Breaking Bad' star Bryan Cranston. Plus, it appears 'zilla won't be the only monster wreaking havoc in the new film.
At the end of the day, it can't get any worse than the 1998 film featuring Matthew Broderick.
Release Date:
May 16
Why to see it: Of all the sports-related movies coming to theatres, the one with 'Mad Men' star Jon Hamm as a once-successful sports agent who searches for the next big baseball pitcher in Mumbai is worth a watch.
During a screening at this year's CinemaCon, Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn claimed the film -- based on a true story -- was the highest-testing movie he ever saw at Disney or Warner Bros.
Release Date:
May 23
Why to see it: Jennifer Lawrence. Hugh Jackman. Sirs Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart. This is probably the superhero movie we're most excited to see for three reasons:
1. The phenomenally large cast. Not since Disney's 'The Avengers' have we seen so much star power in one film.
2. It's been nearly 10 years since one of the original X-Men films.
3. We get to see one of the most popular X-Men comic stories brought to life.
This is the superhero hero movie we both deserve and need.
Release Date:
June 20
Why to see it: Sure, not every film based on a Tony Award-winning musical has been magical ('Rock of Ages,' 'Mamma Mia'), but when has Clint Eastwood steered us wrong?
Eastwood along with Christopher Walken will help bring the story of the Four Seasons to life.
Release Date:
June 27
Why to see it: Yes, there will be explosions, yes it will probably be over the top with non-stop action, but it's probably going to be one of the biggest films of the summer.
Now, that we know dinobots -- robots that transform into dinosaurs -- will definitely be in the film, we're more excited to see Michael Bay's fourth instalment to the franchise. With Shia LeBeouf gone, 'Age of Extinction' is expected to kick off a new trilogy with Mark Wahlberg.
If you're still not excited, the film will introduce one of the Transformers' ultimate villains -- Galvatron.
Release Date:
July 2
Why to see it: We know Melissa McCarthy is a box-office draw after the success of last year's 'The Heat' and 'Identity Thief.' Now, we'll get to see how she fares as a screenwriter for the first time.
The film's first trailer delivered a lot of laughs as McCarthy's titular character held up her old place of employment.
Release Date:
July 2
Why to see it: 'Earth to Echo' follows a group of kids who happen upon an extra-terrestrial at a construction site and what they do to prevent the government from apprehending their new friend. If you enjoyed 'E.T.' and J.J. Abram's more recent sci-fi flick 'Super 8,' you should enjoy this family film which looks like a mix between the two.
Release Date:
July 25
Why to see it: One of Philip Seymour Hoffman's final films, 'A Most Wanted Man' is based on the novel by John le Carré. Hoffman plays a German intelligence agent who is suspicious of a man who claims an inheritance to a fortune but who may be a terrorist.
Rachel McAdams, Robin Wright ('House of Cards'), and Willem Dafoe also star.
Release Date:
August 1
Why to see it: There hasn't been a poor Marvel adaptation yet from Disney yet. Sure, we were a bit hesitant at first -- the Guardians aren't as well known as Tony Stark and Thor -- however, the recent box-office success in 'The LEGO Movie' has helped make the film's lead Chris Pratt ('Parks and Recreation') a household name.
'Doctor Who' fans can look forward to Karen Gillan play a villain while we also get to see Vin Diesel voice a tree.
Release Date:
August 8
Why to see it: Scarlett Johansson plays a woman who gets transformed into an enhanced superhuman after a drug deal gone awry. Johansson's on a hot streak after both 'Captain America 2' and 'Her.' Here, we get to see her with superhero-like powers before a possible solo Black Widow movie while teaming up with Morgan Freeman.
'Lucy' also comes from Luc Besson who has written both 'Taken' films and directed 'The Fifth Element' and 'Léon: The Professional.'
Release Date:
August 15
Why to see it: It's taken a long time, but we'll finally see Lois Lowry's 1993 best-selling young-adult novel in theatres. The film strays from the source material a bit -- the lead character Jonas (Brenton Thwaites) is noticeably older than 12 in the film -- but it has the star power of Meryl Streep and Jeff Bridges along with Taylor Swift in a supporting role.
Release Date:
August 22
Why to see it: Fans of Frank Miller's original film have been waiting nearly a decade to see him rejoin with Robert Rodriguez for a sequel to the 2005 hit. The crime noir was very well-received especially for its brilliantly violent black-and-white visuals -- even Roger Ebert gave the original four stars.
This time around, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Eva Green will join original cast members Jessica Alba and Bruce Willis.
Release Date:
June 13
Why to see it: Kids have been waiting a long four years for a sequel to DreamWorks Animation's 2010 break-out hit about a viking boy and his pet dragon.
It's probably the best animated picture the studio has put out since 'Shrek' and the most lucrative franchise DWA will have in a while.
Release Date:
August 15
Why to see it: Nearly every action star ranging from Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger to Jason Statham and Jet Li will star in the sequel. We're a bit bummed Chuck Norris won't return for a second film, but Mel Gibson will play the villain.
Bottom line: You know this is going to be the movie you go out to see regardless of the reviews.
