COLLEGE STUDENTS: Jump-Start Your Career By Spending The Summer At Business Insider In Marketing And Sales

Our sales team is known to be a fun-loving crew.

Business Insider is looking for three awesome interns to join our business teams this summer.Don’t be fooled by the term “intern.” Our paid interns spend their time doing meaningful work: researching, analysing, preparing decks and reports, prospecting, and more.



Interns are required to work full-time in our NYC offices. But it’s not all work: We have lots of free snacks and a ping-pong table, where interns have been known to give full-timers a run for their money.

When it comes to qualifications, a digital media or marketing background helps, as do strong analytic and writing skills. Excel and PPT wizards have a leg up. Strong interest in the internet, events, social media, marketing, or sales are required.

There are three internships available:

Sales/Sales development: you’ll help create the awesome, custom solutions that win business for the Business Insider ad sales team. Sales development is the engine that drives sales. You’ll be an integral part of the 5-person sales development team and work directly with the CRO as well.

Marketing, Subscriptions, and Events: from analytics (serious spreadsheets here) to event logistics and prospecting for subscription leads, this internship will teach you about marketing, e-commerce, and bringing the Business Insider brand to life at events.

Business Development: you’ll support the bizdev team across their range of revenue- and audience-driving activities. Be prepared to crunch numbers, make cold calls (mostly emails), and do research.

Please apply here >>

In your note, indicate which ONE internship you are interested in. Applying to more than one automatically disqualifies you.

Not familiar with Business Insider? Here’s some reading on our company and where we’re headed, so that you can be well-prepared for an interview if you score one.

Thanks in advance for your interest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.