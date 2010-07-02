Summer Fridays: 10 Celebrity Book Deals That Rocked The New York Times Best-Seller List

A few days ago, Daily Finance's publishing reporter, Sarah Weinman, did a piece about the massive immediate success of Glenn Beck's new thriller novel, 'The Overton Window,' which recently edged out Stieg Larsson's 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' as the No. 1 book on The New York Times bestseller list for hardcover fiction.

Despite the creepy trailer, in its first week, the book has sold more than 132,000 copies. Overall, the loud, conservative Fox News Channel anchor has sold a total of 5 million books in the United States since 2003, including fiction, non-fiction, and even children's picture books genres, according to Daily Finance, which pondered whether Beck is 'The Publishing Industry's Greatest Hope.'