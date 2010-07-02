Summer Fridays: 10 Celebrity Book Deals That Rocked The New York Times Best-Seller List

During summer Fridays, the media news cycle slows to a trickle. In our new weekly feature, we give you some fun facts to pass the time as you watch the clock tick down before the weekend. First up: Who doesn’t love a good celebrity book deal?
A few days ago, Daily Finance's publishing reporter, Sarah Weinman, did a piece about the massive immediate success of Glenn Beck's new thriller novel, 'The Overton Window,' which recently edged out Stieg Larsson's 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' as the No. 1 book on The New York Times bestseller list for hardcover fiction.
Despite the creepy trailer, in its first week, the book has sold more than 132,000 copies. Overall, the loud, conservative Fox News Channel anchor has sold a total of 5 million books in the United States since 2003, including fiction, non-fiction, and even children's picture books genres, according to Daily Finance, which pondered whether Beck is 'The Publishing Industry's Greatest Hope.'
Oprah has co-authored five books. Her newest book to hit stores will be a weight loss book (to be co-authored with her personal trainer Bob Greene). Having signed a deal with Simon & Schuster, the advance fee will be the highest paid for a nonfiction book to date (previously held by the autobiography of Bill Clinton who took home a $12 million advance).
Like Beck, Winfrey's Book Club has huge sway in making or breaking authors. Her endorsement has huge repercussions on book sales.
Lauren Conrad gained reality-tv fame after she receive her own 'Laguna Beach' spin-off show, 'The Hills,' on MTV. Riding on her TV popularity, Conrad has also dabbled in creating fashion and make-up lines. In June 2009 she released her first novel in a series of three. The debut, 'L.A. Candy,' in addition to the second book, 'Sweet Little Lies,' both topped The New York Times Best Seller list. The final novel, along with a nonfiction book on style, are set for release on October 5, 2010.
Tori Spelling's autobiography, 'Stori Telling,' was a #1 New York Times bestseller. Her second book, titled Mommywood, was released on April 14, 2009. In 2010, Spelling announced that she will release her third book, tentatively titled unchartered ' terriTORI,' in June. She told People magazine: 'I love sharing my stories and experiences with people and connecting to them on both a humorous and emotional level' and that 'The response to my first two books has been so amazing that I wanted to write a third one for my fans.'
In 2004, Jon Stewart's book, 'American (The Book),' became a New York Times best seller and took the #1 spot for hardcover nonfiction. It was produced with the help of 18 collaborators, and was one of 2004's 15 best selling books of the year (#15). By 2005 it had sold 2.5 million copies.
O'Reilly's most recent book, 'A Bold Fresh Piece of Humanity', came out in 2008 and was on the New York Times bestseller top 10 list for months, selling more than a million copies. In addition to the memoir, O'Reilly has published the runaway bestseller, 'The O'Reilly Factor ' (which sold more than one million copies and spent 14 weeks at the top of the New York Times bestseller list), 'The No Spin Zone,' 'Who's Looking Out for You?', and Culture Warrior, as well as 'Kids Are Americans Too,' 'The O'Reilly Factor for Kids,' and the novel 'Those Who Trespass.' His next book, due for release in 2010, is said to be about Barack Obama and his political agenda.
Three of Handler's books have landed on the New York Times bestseller list. My Horizontal Life: A Collection of One-Night Stands, Handler's memoir, was followed by Are You There, Vodka? It's Me, Chelsea, a collection of humorous essays. Are You There, Vodka hit the NYTimes non-fiction best seller list in May 2008 with an initial printing of 350,000 copies. Her third book, Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang, was released in March 2010.
Bethenny Frankel rose to reality-tv fame as one of the 'Real Housewives of New York City.' She pushed her personal agenda on the show (she's a chef) which helped her 2009 book, 'Naturally Thin: Unleash Your Skinny Girl and Free Yourself from a Lifetime of Dieting,' reach the #5 on the New York Times list of best selling paper back advice books after just a week of being available in stores.
In 2004, Paris Hilton released an autobiographical book, Confessions of an Heiress: A Tongue-in-Chic Peek Behind the Pose (co-written by Merle Ginsberg) which was subsequently slammed by a lot of media and independent reviewers. Still, she reportedly received a $100,000 advance payment and the book became a New York Times bestseller.
In 2003, Madonna released her first children's book, 'The English Roses,' and it instantly became an international bestseller. It debuted on the New York Times' best seller list at #1 for children's picture books and held on for eighteen weeks.
