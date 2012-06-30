Some Shocking Facts About How Much Lazier Workers Get During The Summer

Photo: By star5112 on Flickr

The living is easy during the summertime, they say, and apparently that attitude manifests itself at the workplace.A Captivate Network study of 600 white collar North American workers in 14 major metro areas showed that workplace productivity drops 20 per cent during the summer months. The study also found that attendance decreases by 19 per cent, projects take 13 per cent more time to complete and workers are 45 per cent more distracted.



The prospect of leaving early on Fridays don’t help matters either, the study reports. An alarming 53 per cent of workers who get an early start to the weekend reported a dip in productivity, Captivate reported, and some of those workers saw their stress levels increase because they had to work extra hours from Monday through Thursday to enjoy that early Friday escape.

It seems like no matter what kind of summer hours were being offered, workplace productivity went down at varying degrees. From telecommuting to earlier hours and overall more flexible schedules, it doesn’t seem to make a difference. People just don’t get as much done during the summer.

Photo: Captivate Network

The reasons for this productivity drop-off are not at all surprising. Nearly two-thirds of the workers who reported a decrease in productivity socialized with co-workers more during the summer. More than half reported taking extended lunch breaks and 49 per cent left earlier a few days a week when the weather got warmer.

NOW SEE: Business Insider Employees Model What You Should (And Shouldn’t) Wear To Work In The Summer >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.