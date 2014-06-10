Parents Are Spending $US1,000 To Have Professionals Pack Their Kids' Suitcases For Summer Camp

New York City mothers are paying “professional organisers” up to $US1000 to pack their kids’ trunks for summer camp, The New York Post reports.

Barbara Reich of Resourceful Consultants charges $US250 per hour and sometimes needs up to four hours to sufficiently pack all the camp necessities — including “French-milled soaps” and “scented candles.”

“I talked three people off the camp ledge,” Reich told The Post. “For a lot of mothers, particularly when their child is going away for the first time, it’s very stressful. Clients will say, ‘I need to touch and feel the sheets for softness.’ ”

Dayna Brandoff, a professional organiser with Chaos Theory, already expects 15 “sleep away preparation” sessions in June.

“It’s really about bringing the feel of home to camp,” Brandoff said. “A lot of the parents that I work with want to duplicate the bedding that they have at home. They’re sending plastic boxes and shelving to give their kids more space.”

Although one could make an argument that French-milled soaps, scented candles, and the exact duplication of a child’s sheet threadcount goes directly against all that summer camp stands for, what’s clear here is that these kids are going to have the neatest trunks at camp. That is, until all their clothes wind up wrinkled, covered in mud, and piled under their bunk beds after day one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.