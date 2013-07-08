There's A Summer Camp For Adults Who Want To Escape Their Smartphones

Camp Grounded forces its campers to do one extremely painful thing.



Unplug.

But for one glorious, tech-free weekend, Camp Grounded’s adult campers get to experience nature and gaze at the stars — all without the glow of a smartphone screen in front of them.

Campers are not allowed to spend the weekend networking, and are forbidden from using their real names, The New York Times’ Matt Haber reports.

The camp’s strict anti-technology policy is actually its main selling point, with the hope of giving relief to those burnt out.

By getting people to turn off their smartphones, shelve their laptops, and even shrug off their watches (smartwatch or not), Camp Grounded is trying to distill human interaction into its most basic form.

Instead, for $300 a weekend, campers get the chance to participate in the usual camp events — the sort that would only be played in a camp setting — such as colour wars, talent shows, games of truth or dare, and pillow fights.

And while Camp Grounded might seem a bit childish at first, the camp is fully aware that it is hosting adults and not kids in its Navarro, California campsite.

Reports of skinny dipping are common, and the camp’s website states that “Although bunking is assigned, sneaking out is highly encouraged.”

