20 books to read this summer that will make you smarter about business

Stephen Lam/Reuters Elon Musk speaks at a Tesla event in 2011.

Summer is the perfect time to catch up on your reading, and there are plenty of great business books to add to your list.

We’ve picked our favourite recently released and upcoming books that will help enrich your professional life. From the first in-depth biography of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk to a neurological explanation of “eureka” moments, these books will make you smarter about business while you’re waiting in the airport or lying on the beach.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.