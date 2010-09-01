Summer Box Office Season Draws To A Close With Lowest Attendance Since 1997

The summer started off with big expectations for blockbusters. But with the holiday weekend right around the corner, the box office is expected to post its lowest Memorial Day-labour Day attendance since 1997.



Bloomberg reports:

The number of tickets sold from the first weekend of May through the U.S. labour Day holiday is expected to drop 2.6 per cent to 552 million, Hollywood.com Box-Office said yesterday in an e-mailed statement. That would be the lowest attendance since summer moviegoers bought 540.3 million tickets in 1997.

“The movies just didn’t excite people the way they needed to,” Paul Dergarabedian, president of Hollywood.com Box-Office, said in an interview. “When you raise prices and perceive that quality goes down, you have a major problem.”

Read more here >>

[h/t I Want Media]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.