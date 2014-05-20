4 Barbecue Festivals Worth Travelling For This Summer

If you’re an ambitious gastrotourist, you can find great barbecue festivals happening around the U.S. all year long. But the summer season, starting with National Barbecue Month in May, is really the sweet spot.

Thousands of barbecue festivals happen during the summer, each with its own regional governing body, according to Myron Mixon, who claims to have won more barbecue awards and competitions than anyone else in the world.

He’s visited plenty of them with his “BBQ Pitmasters” TV show on Destination America.

Mixon gave us a rundown of the barbecue festivals worth travelling for this summer:

If you can’t make it to one of these festivals and want to plan your own barbecue road trip, here’s what you’ll fin in America’s various barbecue regions, according to Mixon:

