Summer basics every Australian guy should have to look good for Christmas

Choose quality over quantity this Summer and invest in hardworking separates that will see you through the holiday season in style. Crisp cotton shorts and chinos, slim-fit shirts and a neutral colour palette (with hints of blue and khaki) are sure-bets, so skip the Christmas rush and get your wardrobe sorted now via ShopStyle Australia.
Belt, approx $35, Topman
Brogues, approx $140, Topman
Jacket, approx $420, Paul Smith from Gilt
Cardholder, approx $295, Saint Laurent from Ssense
Shorts, approx $139, J.Crew from Mr Porter
Shirt, approx $178, J. Crew from Mr Porter
Shirt, approx $152, Michael Kors from Mr Porter
T-shirt, approx $81, J. Crew from Mr Porter
Shirt, approx $242, Alex Mill from Mr Porter
T-shirt, approx $99, A.P.C. from Mr Porter
T-shirt, approx $143, Theory from Mr Porter
Three-pack socks, approx $72, Paul Smith from Mr Porter
Chinos, approx $312, AG Jeans from Mr Porter
Belt, approx $152, Anderson’s from Mr Porter
Pants, approx $285, Acne Studios from Mr Porter
T-shirt, approx $90, Bassike from Farfetch
Sneakers, approx $135, Nike from Farfetch
Board shorts, $69.95, Aruvst from General Pants Co.
Shirt, approx $260, Culturata from East Dane
Chinos, $99, Academy Brand from The Iconic
Sunglasses, approx 432, AJ Morgan from Asos
T-shirt, $90, Paul Smith
Board shorts, $63, Katin from Surfstitch
Sunglasses, $589, Tom Ford from David Jones
Shirt, $359, Rag & Bone from David Jones
Shirt, $220, Jac + Jack from David Jones
Shorts, $63, Vanishing Elephant from The Iconic
* Disclosure: Shopstyle Australia is owned by Allure Media, which publishes Business Insider Australia.
