Summer basics every Australian guy should have to look good for Christmas

Marisa Remond, Shopstyle Australia

Choose quality over quantity this Summer and invest in hardworking separates that will see you through the holiday season in style. Crisp cotton shorts and chinos, slim-fit shirts and a neutral colour palette (with hints of blue and khaki) are sure-bets, so skip the Christmas rush and get your wardrobe sorted now via ShopStyle Australia.

* Disclosure: Shopstyle Australia is owned by Allure Media, which publishes Business Insider Australia.

