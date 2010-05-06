Summer 2010 Is Worth $4 Billion To Hollywood

Sacha Baron Cohen, for one, is stoked!

Summer is always boom time for the box office, and this year should be no different.According to Reuters, studios are expected to bring in $4 billion over the next four months by releasing more than 100 different films, including “Sex and the City 2,” Iron Man 2, and Russell Crowe’s “Robin Hood.”



3D movies like “Shrek Forever After” and “Toy Story 3” are also on track to be huge money-makers. 3D has become extremely popular on the big screen (Thanks, ‘Avatar’!), and 3D tickets are typically a few dollars more expensive.

Last summer generated $4.2 billion in ticket sales thanks to the season’s top film, “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.”

