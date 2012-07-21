Here's Everything You Need To Know About Friday's Deadly 'Dark Knight Rises' Shooting





James Holmes allegedly opened fire on atheater full of moviegoers early Friday morning during a midnight premier of “The Dark Knight Rises.”

We’ve been bringing you a slew of updates all day. But we know things can get confusing when new details of such a horrific crime are constantly breaking, so here are the most important things you need to know:

In total, 71 people were hit during the violence. Twelve are dead and 59 were were injured during the attack in Aurora, Colo.

The suspect, who we later learned is named James Eagan Holmes, was arrested in the parking lot of the movie theatre. He is the only suspect and reportedly did not fight the arrest.

Holmes let slip to police that both his car and apartment had explosives inside.

That statement spurred police to evacuate at least five buildings near Holmes’ apartment. During their search of the apartment, police found that Holmes’ apartment was indeed booby-trapped with various incendiary and chemical trip wires.

A few personal details about Holmes have emerged since the shooting. Holmes, 24, was a neuroscience doctoral student at the University of Colorado Medical School. He dropped out before the shooting. Holmes has no known connections to any terrorist organisation.

Here is a photo of Holmes, which the University distributed: Denver ChannelJames Holmes

Holmes reportedly brought a Smith & Wesson AR-15, two Glock. 40 pistols, a knife, and a Remington model 870 pump shotgun to the theatre. However, he left the shotgun in his car during the shooting. In layman’s speak, that means he brought a semi-automatic rifle, in addition to the semi-automatic Glocks, with him to the theatre.

He also brought tear gas and wore a ballistic helmet, goggles, a gas mask, a ballistic vest, ballistic leggings, along with throat and groin protectors and black tactical gloves.

During the shooting, Holmes reportedly kept with the Batman theme of the evening and dressed up like the superhero’s enemies. NYPD Commissioner Raymond W. Kelly, a close friend of the Aurora police chief, says Holmes had painted his hair red and claimed to be The Joker. There were also reports that his riot gear made him look like Bane, the villain in the most current edition of the Batman saga.

We’ll likely hear more about Holmes and the situation on the ground in Aurora when local police hold their third press conference of the day at 9 PM ET.

