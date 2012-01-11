BIG Earthquake Strikes Off Of Sumatra (Indonesia)

Just reported by the USGS.



A big 7.3 earthquake off the cost of Northern Sumatra.

Here’s the map.

The full details from the USGS are here.

So far, anyway, there’s no tsunami warning just yet, though we’ll be watching here.

According to Reuters, the Indonesian government has issued a tsunami warning.

Photo: USGS

Here’s a more localised map.

Photo: USGS

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.