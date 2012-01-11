BIG Earthquake Strikes Off Of Sumatra (Indonesia)

Joe Weisenthal

Just reported by the USGS.

A big 7.3 earthquake off the cost of Northern Sumatra.

Here’s the map.

The full details from the USGS are here.

 So far, anyway, there’s no tsunami warning just yet, though we’ll be watching here.

According to Reuters, the Indonesian government has issued a tsunami warning.

sumatra earthquake

Photo: USGS

Here’s a more localised map.

sumatra earthquake

Photo: USGS

