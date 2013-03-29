A Hedge Funder's Super Bearish Presentation On US Stocks Is Making Some People Very Angry

infrogmation via FlickrBack in 2008 when the market was in the sewer, Warren Buffett wrote a piece laying out the case for buying American stocks called, “Buy American. I Am.”



Now that the market seems to be going nowhere but up, a hedge fund analyst has posted the exact opposite case for stocks on Sum Zero, a networking site for buy-side researchers.

And users are hating it.

Ben Michaud, an analyst at a large, New England-based investment firm with several billion in AUM, was kind enough to let Sum Zero share his slide deck, entitled “Sell American. I Am.”

Maybe you’ll take to it more kindly than Sum Zero users did. They’ve rated Michaud’s thesis the worst of all time —0.3 out of 100.00.

But perhaps that’s because this isn’t what anyone wants to hear right now.

And for the record, Michaud’s hedge fund does not endorse this thesis, it’s his own independant work.

