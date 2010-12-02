HOUSE OF THE DAY: Sultan Of Brunei Lists His Vegas Compound At $23 Million Markdown

Hassanal Bolkiah, the billionaire Sultan of Brunei, is selling his royal compound in Las Vegas at a $22.5 million discount.



You can buy it today for $37.5 million.

The 65,000 square foot mansion is on Tomiyasu Lane, the most prestigious street in Las Vegas, and is definitely fit for royalty. The estate is surrounded by a 10-foot stone wall, has two guest homes, a spa, tennis courts, pools, an equestrian centre, polo practice field and even its very own discotheque.

Why the markdown? Even the Sultan has to make concessions to the worst housing market in America.

