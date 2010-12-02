HOUSE OF THE DAY: Sultan Of Brunei Lists His Vegas Compound At $23 Million Markdown

Leah Goldman, Gus Lubin
image

Hassanal Bolkiah, the billionaire Sultan of Brunei, is selling his royal compound in Las Vegas at a $22.5 million discount.

You can buy it today for $37.5 million.

The 65,000 square foot mansion is on Tomiyasu Lane, the most prestigious street in Las Vegas, and is definitely fit for royalty. The estate is surrounded by a 10-foot stone wall, has two guest homes, a spa, tennis courts, pools, an equestrian centre, polo practice field and even its very own discotheque.

Why the markdown? Even the Sultan has to make concessions to the worst housing market in America.

The estate sits on 11.2 acres of land

Over 65,000 square feet of living space

One of 36 bathrooms complete with animal rug

The restaurant grade commercial kitchen

High ceilings make the huge home appear even larger

Curl up in front of one of the many fireplaces

With endless entertainment activities, you'll never be bored

There's a picturesque resort sized pool

The estate resembles a gorgeous Spanish villa

The estate also has equestrian stables

And parking for at least 50 cars (a small part of the Sultan's legendary collection)

More luxury discounts just across the border...

HOUSE OF THE DAY: California's Incredible Portabello Estate Just Sold At 55% Markdown >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.