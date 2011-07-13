This 14-Acre Pirate Island In Wales Is On Sale For A Bargain $150,000

Photo: Wikipedia

If you’ve ever wanted to own your own island, here’s your chance.Sully Island, a rocky atoll just off the Welsh coast, is on sale for a bargain $150,800. That’s a fraction of the $1.98 million it was listed for last year, according to The Daily Mail.



The island may not have roads or running water, but it does have an intriguing past.

According to The Daily Mail:

Notorious pirate Nighthawk – buccaneer Alfredo de Marisco – established a base there in the 13th century.

And during the Middle Ages it was used by the local smuggling trade.

Evidence has been discovered of Roman and Viking activity on the island – and the Victorians even set up a vineyard there.

The island is accessible by boat or by foot during low tide.

Here’s the aerial view, via Google Maps:

Photo: Google Maps

